Marvel Reportedly Wasn’t Confident Brie Larson Could Lead Captain Marvel 2

It would be foolish to try and paint Captain Marvel as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best movies, because it definitely isn’t among the franchise’s highest points, but it is one of the most successful. Even if there were targeted trolling campaigns launched in an effort to have it downvoted on both YouTube and Rotten Tomatoes, Brie Larson’s debut as Carol Danvers was a monster hit.

Black Panther, Iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Far From Home are the only solo films to have made more money at the box office than Captain Marvel, and while naysayers will try and downplay that achievement by saying it piggybacked off the hype left over from Infinity War, nobody had the same issue when Robert Downey Jr.’s trilogy-capper earned more than the first two Iron Man efforts combined, in huge part due to the fact that it was the first MCU blockbuster to follow in the wake of The Avengers.

Furthermore, Marvel wouldn’t have sought an Academy Award winning actress, seen her turn them down three times before she finally accepted the role and then headlined a billion-dollar smash hit only to lose confidence in her ability to carry a movie, but that’s what a new rumor is offering regardless, after positing that there were internal concerns following criticism of her performance in the first film in some quarters, leading to Captain Marvel 2‘s rebranding as The Marvels.

Of course, we should point out that the information comes from a purported inside source who wasn’t able to confirm whether or not Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau is officially part of the sequel despite the fact that the actress was publicly announced by Disney to be in the cast last December before WandaVision had even premiered, so make what you will of the latest speculation regarding Brie Larson’s capabilities to act as one of the MCU’s marquee figures.