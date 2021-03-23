Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Christopher Nolan For X-Men Or Daredevil

Any franchise would love to have Christopher Nolan at their disposal, given both his standing in the industry and reputation for combining big ideas with even bigger budgets to deliver action-packed original blockbusters that have some substance about them instead of just providing a mindless barrage of action sequences connected by a flimsy plot.

Of course, set pieces have always been regarded as one of the filmmaker’s weaker points, but Inception‘s rotating fistfight and Tenet‘s ingenious use of time inversion to enhance a car chase have gone to great lengths to dispel that notion. Relations appear to have soured between Nolan and his home studio of Warner Bros., though, which is mostly due to disagreements over how to handle Tenet‘s release and his general disgust at the boardroom releasing the entire 2021 slate of films to streaming the same day they hit the big screen.

As such, once No Time to Die reaches theaters, Nolan will enter the James Bond rumor mill as has been the case for the last fifteen years, but there’s also been an uptick in talk surrounding the architect of the Dark Knight Trilogy jumping ship to Marvel Studios. In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was returning to Star Wars long before The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale – that the comic book outfit is eying him for several interesting projects.

According to our intel, the X-Men reboot and Daredevil have both been floated as possibilities, as has the resurrected version of Inhumans. Of course, this is by no means a guarantee that Christopher Nolan will be pitching up in the MCU imminently, but he’s at least being considered behind the scenes, even if it feels like a bit of a long shot.