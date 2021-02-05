Marvel Reportedly Wants Jessica Alba Back For Doctor Strange 2

At this point, it seems like just about every actor who’s played a major Marvel hero in the past has been rumored to be returning for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and maybe Spider-Man 3 as well. Of course, if even half of them are true, all of these stars wouldn’t be able to grab much screen time, but fans would lose it all the same to see some familiar faces suit up again in the MCU. And here’s yet another one to add to the list: Jessica Alba.

Alba, of course, played Sue Storm AKA Invisible Woman in Fox’s original two Fantastic Four movies, released in 2005 and 2007. And, according to Giant Freakin Robot, Marvel is looking to get her back on board for Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange sequel. As per the outlet, Alba’s role would be “little more than a cameo,” but the studio is keen to pay homage to the previous version of the First Family before they introduce their own take on the team in their upcoming reboot.

Back in the day, Tim Story’s Fantastic Four films weren’t viewed very highly, but time’s been pretty kind to them and a lot of fans look back at the pics fondly as cheesy but enjoyable entries in the Marvel canon. Especially in light of how wrong Josh Trank’s 2015 reboot went.

Of course, if Alba is being asked to don a blonde wig again as Sue, then that opens the door for Chris Evans to reprise his role as her on-screen brother, Johnny Storm AKA Human Torch. Remember, the Captain America actor did just sign a new deal with Marvel for a bunch more movies. And that crazy cameo in the latest episode of WandaVision proves all bets are off at this point. Plus, Evans has suggested he’d be up for flaming on again in the past.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shooting now in the UK and is scheduled to drop in theaters on March 25th, 2022.