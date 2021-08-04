Marvel Reportedly Planning Kang Vs. Thanos Fight

For a while, Thanos didn’t really do much to justify his reputation as the most dangerous threat the Marvel Cinematic Universe had ever seen, with the Mad Titan popping up here and then for brief cameos that continued to lay the seeds for his full-blown introduction without ever showing what he was capable of.

Of course, that all changed with Avengers: Infinity War, where he more than lived up to his billing by dismantling Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and gathering the Infinity Stones, wiping out half of all life with a click of his fingers. He’d have gotten away with it, too, if it wasn’t for those pesky superheroes and their time heist.

However, Thanos may well pale in comparison to Kang the Conqueror, who’s on his way in countless different forms after Loki blew the door to the multiverse clean off the hinges. One easy way to establish him as a much bigger threat than Josh Brolin’s brute would be to hand him ass on a platter, and we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was returning to Star Wars well before The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale – that’s exactly what could happen.

One idea being discussed is for Kang to drop by a timeline where Thanos didn’t meet his demise at the hands of the Avengers, and may have even succeeded in his plan for the Snap without any sort of interference. To position himself as the MCU’s premiere warlord with a penchant for purple, the new big bad will simply show up, challenge him to a fight and win, and they’ve had plenty of scraps in the comic books down the decades that could be used for inspiration.