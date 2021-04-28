Marvel Reportedly Wants Spider-Woman To Join The Avengers In MCU

Marvel Studios is definitely looking to increase its roster of female heroes in Phase 4 and beyond. We’ve got the likes of Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Ironheart on the way, for example, while Sony has hired Olivia Wilde to helm a female-centric Spider-Verse movie, widely thought to star Spider-Woman. According to a new report, Marvel has a hand in this project, too, and the studios are now in talks to have Jessica Drew operate within the MCU.

Geekosity says that the recent Disney/Sony streaming deal, which means the Spider-Man movies will eventually land on Disney Plus, partially came about because of the two companies’ collaboration on their plans for Spider-Woman. The outlet’s insider sources state that both studios are “close to finalizing the decision” for Jessica Drew to not only enter the MCU but also ultimately join the ranks of the Avengers.

It’s noted that the rights to the heroine are complicated, as thanks to her connections to S.H.I.E.L.D. and HYDRA, Marvel has control over Jessica’s civilian identity while Sony owns the mantle of Spider-Woman. To make the most of the character, then, it’d be best for both parties to work together. As per Geekosity, Wilde’s Spider-Woman film could even feature a cameo from Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, much as we’ve been led to believe he’ll pop up in Morbius.

Here's How Daisy Ridley Could Look As Spider-Woman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Spider-Woman has been discussed a lot recently following the news that Emilia Clarke has been cast in Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion. Due to Jessica’s key role in the comic book event, fans are wondering if Clarke could be playing Spider-Woman. Going by Geekosity’s intel, that doesn’t seem to be the case, but the outlet was unable to confirm if the heroine will feature in the the upcoming TV series or not. That may mean Clark’s role could be someone like Abigail Brand instead.

Rest assured, though, as all the signs are pointing to Spider-Woman making her live-action debut soon.