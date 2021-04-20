Marvel Reportedly Wanted Ryan Reynolds And Scarlett Johansson To Meet In MCU

Here’s a fact that’s easy to forget: Before they started families with their current partners, Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson were married for a few years in the late 2000s. We wouldn’t blame you for not knowing, though, because the couple were very private at the time and these days hardly reflect on their relationship in interviews. It’s been assumed they’re not on the best of terms, then, which seems to have been corroborated by reports that have been swirling around lately.

Of course, Reynolds and Johansson are both part of the Marvel universe, but it’s said that the duo are keen not to share the screen together in the MCU given their complicated history. Tipster Daniel Richtman is the one who broke that story, and he now adds a further wrinkle to the situation, saying that the studio actually did have plans for Deadpool and Black Widow to meet.

The details are vague at the moment, but apparently Wade Wilson and Natasha Romanoff would’ve met “via the multiverse.” However, this now seems unlikely to happen given that the two actors have stated they won’t work together. So, what can we glean from this? Well, it’s likely that this is how Johansson will return to the MCU in the future – as an alt-Black Widow from another timeline, similar to how Gamora was resurrected in Avengers: Endgame.

It’s also indicative of Marvel wanting DP to rub shoulders with the Avengers, so we can presumably look forward to that at some point. While this encounter won’t be occurring, it’s possible that Wade could meet the next Black Widow, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, instead, as Reynolds is apparently willing to work with her. It’s worth noting that Deadpool and Yelena had a brief romance in the comics, too, so maybe that would actually be better than a Wade/Nat pairing.

In any case, Ryan Reynolds is overseeing development on Deadpool 3 now, while Scarlett Johansson will next be seen in July’s Black Widow.