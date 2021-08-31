Marvel Reportedly Wants Jon Favreau Back To Direct Another Movie

Fifteen years ago, Jon Favreau was arguably best known as the guy who directed Elf, although some people probably knew him better from Friends as Monica’s wealthy boyfriend Pete Becker. Having just helmed box office bomb Zathura: A Space Adventure, nobody could have predicted the seismic impact the filmmaker would go on to make in Hollywood.

As well as directing the very first installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, launching the single biggest franchise in history, Favreau ingratiated himself even further with the Disney brass by helming The Jungle Book, which remains the best-reviewed live-action remake the studio has ever put out. On top of that, he delivered The Lion King, which received middling reviews from critics but nonetheless ranks as the seventh most lucrative hit in the history of cinema.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Embedding himself deeper still into the fabric of the Mouse House, Favreau created The Mandalorian for Disney Plus, which has rapidly snowballed into a massive roster of streaming shows that should power the platform’s lineup of original content for years to come. The 54 year-old is able to write his own ticket these days, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Mark Hamill was returning to Star Wars long before Mando’s Season 2 finale – that he could end up going full circle and returning to the MCU.

Favreau has remained part of the saga onscreen as Happy Hogan, so he’s more familiar with all of the major players behind the scenes, it would just be a case of finding the right project. There’s no shortage of options looking at the upcoming slate, but given his standing in the industry, you can bet he wouldn’t sign on to anything unless it was something he felt so drawn to that he couldn’t turn it down.