Marvel Studios Black Panther Outfit Now Available In Marvel’s Avengers

The 2020 video game Marvel’s Avengers will receive a new outfit for the recently added Black Panther character which is themed around the version portrayed by the late star Chadwick Boseman in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

Earlier today it was announced that the “Marvel Studios” outfit will be coming to the game for Black Panther and its appearance is crafted on Boseman’s Black Panther from the 2018 film.

The Black Panther is here. 👑



Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther's "Marvel Studios' Black Panther" Outfit features a king fighting for the throne and for his people.



Get it in the Marketplace now! pic.twitter.com/RxZDQcySAP — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 31, 2021

Players can purchase the skin from the in-game marketplace alongside other cosmetic upgrades for heroes now. The character’s original outfit that is available in the game is more suited to his comic book origins boasting completely different armor plating.

You can also check out a clip of how the new look appears within the game thanks to a video posted to the game’s YouTube channel.

The skin comes off the back of the release of the War for Wakanda expansion which not only added the character to the game but also brought a whole new storyline and unique location for players to work through and explore.

As Marvel fans will know, Boseman tragically passed away in 2019 due to cancer. The upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to continue after the events of the first film and according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, will do so in a way to make the late actor proud.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theatres on July 8, 2022.