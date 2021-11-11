Marvel’s Benedict Wong Responds To Viral Image Claiming He’s People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Actor Benedict Wong debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2016’s Doctor Strange, and since then, has only continued to gain a name for himself in the Marvel TV and film franchise. Serving as Wong, a Master of the Mystic Arts and beloved friend to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange, Wong most recently appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is expected to show up in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While Wong might not be a household name compared to Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Ms. Marvel, he still has a highly passionate cult following that’s only seemed to grow with each new appearance. Case in point, one Twitter account dedicated to Wong’s character suggested that the rising star is the sexiest man alive today. And things took a viral turn when the actor himself decided to join in on the fun.

Late Tuesday night, People declared Wong’s fellow MCU star Paul Rudd as 2021’s sexiest man alive. Not to be outdone, Twitter account @WongUpdates posted a mock-up People cover with Wong’s character on the front, declaring “The famous sorcerer Wong is People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive.”

The next day, the actor caught wind of the tweet and decided to give the mock poster his blessing. “The People have spoken,” Wong tweeted, “it was only a matter of time before you all realised.”

Wong’s response has since gone viral, with over 5,500 likes and more than 780 retweets. As one fan declared in the replies: “They were looking for the sexiest man in all the Wong places.”

While Rudd might continue to take all the glory thanks to his major People win, don’t discount Benedict Wong just yet. If @WongUpdates is any indication, his MCU character may become one of the most beloved supporting figures in the entire Marvel Universe yet.