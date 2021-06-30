The Matrix 4’s Ending Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Over the last couple of days, there’s been some wild stories making the rounds about the potential plot of The Matrix 4, which could prove to be hugely divisive should they indeed come to pass, so it’s little wonder than an early reaction from a purported test screening pointed out that the weird, funny, ambitious and meta sci-fi action sequel might be polarizing.

As per the latest batch of rumors, Keanu Reeves’ John Anderson will be a game developer responsible for creating a trio of console favorites known as The Matrix trilogy, who faces pressure from his employers at Warner Bros. to deliver a fourth game years after the last one, which is also said to be how Christina Ricci fits into the narrative as Neo’s boss and a studio representative.

That sounds completely insane, and easily has the ability to sink the entire movie by the end of the first act if it isn’t handled correctly by director Lana Wachowski, as well as her co-writers David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Now, the same outlet that dropped the aforementioned details is also offering up the alleged ending of The Matrix 4.

Apparently, the movie will end with Neo in total control of the Matrix, but that’s as far as the information goes, so there’s no indication as to how we reach that point. It hasn’t been confirmed that the latest chapter has been designed with an eye towards generating sequels either, but we’re talking about a blockbuster franchise at the end of the day, so it would be safe to assume that’s the case. Some footage from The Matrix 4 would be nice so we can see how the project is shaping up, though, which we could be getting over the next couple of months.