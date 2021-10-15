A New Photo Of Zoë Kravitz As Catwoman Has Been Revealed

The Batman director Matt Reeves shared a new photo featuring a pivotal character from the new movie.

Selina Kyle is Catwoman in the Batman universe. She’s been played by a few actresses over the years, one of the most notable being Michelle Pfeiffer in 1992’s Batman Returns. Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, Eartha Kitt, and Camren Bicondova have all also played the role.

The photo features the newest Catwoman — Zoë Kravitz. After her comments on wanting to avoid fetishizing stereotypes while playing the role, fans have been curious to see her interpretation of Catwoman for the silver screen. She recently shared her story of how she was cast to play Catwoman, now let’s see how she’ll look while performing her!

Reeves dropped the photo as a sneak peek of the character but also to remind people about DC FanDome, a “free, global virtual fan event featuring a live webcast and activities, for one day only, where we showcase our biggest movies, games, shows, comics and more and get up close and personal with the people behind the characters and worlds we love,” according to the FanDome website.

We had heard that Robert Pattison might be afraid that Kravitz would overshadow his performance, and now we know why!

We’ve previously gotten some other looks at Catwoman as well. We’ve seen her in a jaw-dropping promotional picture as well as in other photos that have been cropping up around the internet.

With the possibility of Kravitz getting her own Catwoman spinoff, we can’t wait to learn more about her in The Batman when FanDome kicks off proper on Oct. 16.