MCU fandom shocked after exiting Marvel exec hit with accusations of creating ‘toxic work environment’
It’s truly a transitional time for Marvel Studios right now as, amid the start of Phase Five, its continuing box office power being called into question, and Disney Plus slowing down its slate of MCU programming, the Hollywood heavyweight has lost one of its mos key personnel. Producer Victoria Alonso, a major player at the company who has been widely viewed as president Kevin Feige’s right-hand woman over the past decade, has parted ways with the studio.
The reasoning behind the surprising career move for Alonso has yet to be revealed, following the announcement of her exit on Monday, March 21, but in the wake of her departure some alarming allegations are coming to light. Vulture’s Chris Lee is alleging that multiple VFX artists working for Marvel blame Alonso as being “singularly responsible” for the “toxic work environment” that exists at the studio, as evidenced by prior reports that surfaced in the wake of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s release.
Lee went on to claim that Alonso “held a crazy amount of power” during her tenure at the studio and that her supposed system of playing favorites ensured “everyone’s quite scared of” her.
Needless to say, these accusations remain uncorroborated at the time of writing, but obviously they are enough to get the fandom talking, with many taking a strong stance in light of these claims.
SnyderVerse fans have entered the chat…
Others, meanwhile, dispute the notion that Alonso is “singularly responsible” for Marvel’s treatment of its VFX crew, arguing that there’s a larger systemic problem in place at the studio.
Feige himself is coming under fire from some quarters.
A fascinating and well-evidence thread puts forward the argument that Alonso could be the fall guy following the embarrassing fallout of Quantumania‘s underwhelming release.
The next movie to come from Marvel Studios is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, out this May 5.
