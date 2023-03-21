MCU fandom shocked after exiting Marvel exec hit with accusations of creating ‘toxic work environment’

It’s truly a transitional time for Marvel Studios right now as, amid the start of Phase Five, its continuing box office power being called into question, and Disney Plus slowing down its slate of MCU programming, the Hollywood heavyweight has lost one of its mos key personnel. Producer Victoria Alonso, a major player at the company who has been widely viewed as president Kevin Feige’s right-hand woman over the past decade, has parted ways with the studio.

The reasoning behind the surprising career move for Alonso has yet to be revealed, following the announcement of her exit on Monday, March 21, but in the wake of her departure some alarming allegations are coming to light. Vulture’s Chris Lee is alleging that multiple VFX artists working for Marvel blame Alonso as being “singularly responsible” for the “toxic work environment” that exists at the studio, as evidenced by prior reports that surfaced in the wake of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s release.

SO many VFX sources have told me Victoria Alonso was singularly responsible for Marvel's toxic work environment: a kingmaker who rewarded unquestioning fealty with an avalanche of work, but who also maintained the blacklist that kept FX pros wild eyed with fear — Chris Lee (@__ChrisLee) March 20, 2023

Lee went on to claim that Alonso “held a crazy amount of power” during her tenure at the studio and that her supposed system of playing favorites ensured “everyone’s quite scared of” her.

"The main one that everyone's quite scared of is Victoria Alonso," another tech said. "If she likes you, you're going to get work and you're going to move up in the industry. If you have pissed her off in any way, you're going to get frozen out" — Chris Lee (@__ChrisLee) March 20, 2023

Needless to say, these accusations remain uncorroborated at the time of writing, but obviously they are enough to get the fandom talking, with many taking a strong stance in light of these claims.

she can stay gone pic.twitter.com/RfQOHNacEc — ‎kang’s whore (@HailEternal) March 20, 2023

SnyderVerse fans have entered the chat…

Others, meanwhile, dispute the notion that Alonso is “singularly responsible” for Marvel’s treatment of its VFX crew, arguing that there’s a larger systemic problem in place at the studio.

Good to remember that no one person is singularly responsible for a toxic work environment. That toxicity is enabled by others that turn a blind-eye, specifically the higher ranked execs. https://t.co/O1WBmne0hU — Chels 🌮 (@Chels725) March 21, 2023

Feige himself is coming under fire from some quarters.

Both Alonso & Feige approved every VFX shots. So there's no way Feige don't know what happened. He acquiesced to everything around VFX artists. But Disney couldn't fire him. https://t.co/f7hfPwjTFC pic.twitter.com/qavk2h9E1L — Gavin (@gavinfeng97) March 21, 2023

A fascinating and well-evidence thread puts forward the argument that Alonso could be the fall guy following the embarrassing fallout of Quantumania‘s underwhelming release.

when the chips start falling someone at the top has to go, that is the corporate world, but I remain skeptical that Victoria Alonso is the one responsible for the failures of Marvel



let’s examine 🧵 https://t.co/V4M3blkCal — tweety (@tweetyenergy) March 21, 2023

The next movie to come from Marvel Studios is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, out this May 5.

We Got This Covered has reached out to Marvel Studios for comment.