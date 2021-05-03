Home / movies

MCU Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Angelina Jolie In Eternals Footage

As the MCU just keeps on getting bigger and bigger, the Marvel universe continues to swallow up more and more Hollywood royalty. In Eternals, for example, Angelina Jolie is making her franchise debut as Thena, one of the titular team of immortal heroes. Today unveiled our first look at Chloe Zhao’s ensemble film, and even though it lasted all of 14 seconds, it was enough to send the internet into meltdown.

What’s more, one brief clip from within this footage unveiled Thena in action – and Marvel fans can’t get enough of it. Jolie has had so many iconic roles in her career, from Lara Croft to Maleficent, and it looks like we’re about to add another one to that long list. She’s managed to drive the fandom into a frenzy with just one clip, so who knows how people are going to cope when the whole movie comes out?

Everyone breathe.

History in the making.

Technically, she’s an Eternal.

Eternals

It’s the silvery blonde hair that’s doing it for some.

Believe it.

Hands up everyone who’s planning on watching Eternals multiple times when it arrives.

Now that’s a powerful sentence.

As with the rest of the Eternals, Thena was genetically altered by the Celestials millennia ago, granting her immortality and godlike powers. Thena’s USP is that she can manipulate cosmic energy to form any handheld weapon she can think up, as seen with the glowing sword she is wielding in this first look. Her closest friend amongst the others is Gilgamesh (Don Lee).

The rest of the cast includes Richard Madden (Ikaris), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo) and Kit Harrington as Black Knight, though he wasn’t featured in the new footage. Introducing an exciting new mythos into the MCU, coming from a talented filmmaker and featuring a terrific cast, Eternals has to be one of the best Marvel productions on the way. Catch it in theaters this November 5th.

