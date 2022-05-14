MCU fans are loving the results of Elizabeth Olsen’s lie detector test

Turns out you can brutally murder someone onscreen without having even met them in real life.

Thanks to advances in technology and a little movie magic, actors can seamlessly interact with each other despite never having been on set at the same time. In the case of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it turns out that Elizabeth Olsen hasn’t even met some of her co-stars in real life.

For whatever reason, the actress was hooked up to a lie detector test in an interview with Vanity Fair, where it was revealed that she’s yet to cross paths with John Krasinski, despite unraveling him into human spaghetti before popping his head like a champagne cork during Wanda’s massacring of the Illuminati.

“I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man. I’ve met his wife, though.”

Writer Michael Waldron previously confirmed that the five members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal brain trust were never in the same place at the same time, despite each of them factoring heavily into the Doctor Strange sequel’s most notable slice of fan service.

As you can imagine, some fans couldn’t wrap their head around the thought of the two being complete strangers to one another, even though Olsen had already admitted she wasn’t around for the extensive reshoots.

I can’t with people not believing Elizabeth Olsen when she says she’s never met John Krasinski; how about you understand how these movies are often shot and BELIEVE WOMEN!!!!!!! Smh. — Mike Faist-y (@shelbyboring) May 13, 2022

elizabeth olsen genuinely not knowing john krasinski is the funniest thing i’ve learned today — {lars} (@larsallen3) May 14, 2022

Elizabeth Olsen telling us she never met John Krasinski is so hilarious to mepic.twitter.com/kTj5k9Cr9J — mandy//The Battinson IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (@BattinsonMarvel) May 13, 2022

SPOILERS!!!

–

I’m obsessed with Elizabeth Olsen saying she hasn’t met John Krasinski but she turned him into spaghetti in MoM 🤣🤣🤣 — friday (@FridaSapphic) May 13, 2022

why am i crying over elizabeth olsen saying she didn't know john krasinski and never met him 😭😭😭 — GABRIELLE (@gabby_frost) May 14, 2022

elizabeth olsen when someone mentions john krasinski pic.twitter.com/PFtDnEJgrc — ana (@noracharIes) May 13, 2022

Maybe they’ll end up meeting in a future Marvel Studios project, but you’d have to imagine it’ll be a weird experience when they finally make their introductions after what went down onscreen.