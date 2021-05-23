Home / movies

MCU Fans Celebrate Anthony Mackie’s 1-Month Anniversary As Captain America

By 2 hours ago
x

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase is nothing if not passionate, to the extent that even the smallest throwaway moments, lines of dialogue and visual cues end up generating thousands of theories as to how they tie into the wider mythology. And while we may not have gotten Mephisto in WandaVision as many were expecting, we did at least get Sam Wilson as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The creative team did a good job of telling a six-episode story covering Sam’s ascension to the mantle of the nation’s resident star-spangled superhero despite the fact that we all knew that’s where it was heading, but it still came a little out of the blue that Anthony Mackie’s solo debut as the MCU’s new Captain America was announced to be in active development just hours after the finale had aired on Disney Plus.

That was exactly one month ago from yesterday, and as you can see from the reactions below, plenty of social media users were quick to mark the occasion by celebrating the anniversary of Sam suiting up in his new costume.

Sam Wilson's Captain America Gets His Own Falcon And The Winter Soldier Poster
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

We’ve already heard reams of rumors and speculation about what Captain America 4 could entail, but looking at the release schedule, we probably won’t be finding out until the first quarter of 2024 at the earliest. However, given the buzz and momentum that Mackie currently has as the latest owner of Steve Rogers’ iconic shield, there’s a very high chance we’ll be seeing Sam and his vibranium wings show up for a guest spot or two in at least a couple of the 20 or so projects that Marvel Studios have set to arrive between now and then.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...