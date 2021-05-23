MCU Fans Celebrate Anthony Mackie’s 1-Month Anniversary As Captain America

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase is nothing if not passionate, to the extent that even the smallest throwaway moments, lines of dialogue and visual cues end up generating thousands of theories as to how they tie into the wider mythology. And while we may not have gotten Mephisto in WandaVision as many were expecting, we did at least get Sam Wilson as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The creative team did a good job of telling a six-episode story covering Sam’s ascension to the mantle of the nation’s resident star-spangled superhero despite the fact that we all knew that’s where it was heading, but it still came a little out of the blue that Anthony Mackie’s solo debut as the MCU’s new Captain America was announced to be in active development just hours after the finale had aired on Disney Plus.

That was exactly one month ago from yesterday, and as you can see from the reactions below, plenty of social media users were quick to mark the occasion by celebrating the anniversary of Sam suiting up in his new costume.

Can you believe it’s been one month since Sam Wilson became Captain America! pic.twitter.com/xc7TkeOJfI — A Bite Of (@ABiteOfPod) May 22, 2021

YOU’RE LYING IT HASN’T BEEN A MONTH SINCE SAM’S BEEN CAPTAIN AMERICA YOU’RE LYINGGGGG — leo ⎊ (@SEPHSTGRM) May 21, 2021

It’s already been 1 month since Sam Wilson officially became Captain America pic.twitter.com/dVP0W04S65 — MCU Perfect Clips & GIFs 🎥 (@MCUPerfectClips) May 21, 2021

Happy first month as Captain America to Anthony Mackie ♥️ pic.twitter.com/b3Ni2h2LdZ — natalia ✪ (@marvelsfalcon) May 21, 2021

Wow it's really been a month that's crazy the hype i had seeing Sam in that Beautiful Comic Accurate suit and Vibranium Wings such a beautiful moment so proud of Anthony Mackie so glad he's our Best Hero and Captain America https://t.co/IZszrHGlAW — Jayvon Thomas #TeamLoki💚💚💚 (17 Days) (@JayvonThomas2) May 21, 2021

The way Sunday is going to be a month already since Sam officially became Captain America. I AM EMOTIONAL ALL OVER AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/EFTri4zgQj — Lauren 🌙 Helnik Brainrot (@nottheanakinway) May 21, 2021

happy one month to Captain America 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OcvvDJbPii — emᱬ◊ (@emmavision_) May 21, 2021

anthony mackie has been captain america officially for less than a month and already he’s won two awards that he was nominated for in that time. his power is unreal. i’m so proud of our cap <3 pic.twitter.com/NMum4CwLUW — lily ♡ (@lavfeysun) May 17, 2021

1 month since sam became captain america :'''') pic.twitter.com/fQvWajWBxu — chloe, a mirrorball (@bettyscardigann) May 23, 2021

It’s already been 1 month since Sam Wilson officially became Captain America — ulma teos (@ckn_toys) May 21, 2021

We’ve already heard reams of rumors and speculation about what Captain America 4 could entail, but looking at the release schedule, we probably won’t be finding out until the first quarter of 2024 at the earliest. However, given the buzz and momentum that Mackie currently has as the latest owner of Steve Rogers’ iconic shield, there’s a very high chance we’ll be seeing Sam and his vibranium wings show up for a guest spot or two in at least a couple of the 20 or so projects that Marvel Studios have set to arrive between now and then.