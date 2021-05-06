Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Feature Multiple Falcons

In the very first scene of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres became an instant fan favorite based on nothing more than his youthful exuberance and puppy dog enthusiasm for being part of Sam Wilson’s support team. It was a winning performance from the young actor, and Marvel is clearly setting him up for much bigger things in the future.

Indeed, when Sam tells him to keep hold of the wings he doesn’t need any more now that he’s getting a brand new star-spangled set, it’s the sort of on-the-nose foreshadowing that the Marvel Cinematic Universe loves so much. It might not have landed with every viewer, but fans of the comic books will know that once Sam becomes Cap, Torres ends up as his Falcon.

Marvel Drops A Batch Of New Images From The Falcon And The Winter Solider 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Captain America 4 will be going much further than that by introducing multiple Falcons into the mix, but the tipster doesn’t offer up any additional information or details. The project was only announced a couple of weeks back, but Richtman has already alleged that it’s going to feature at least four Caps as well, and will be positioned as a mini-Avengers epic in the vein of Civil War.

So, going by his information so far, are we about to get a retread of the aforementioned trilogy-closer where the signature battle is fought entirely by alternate versions of Captain America and the Falcon, based on the multiple variations on each reported to be involved? We wouldn’t bet on it, because that doesn’t sound very exciting at all, but Captain America 4 is still in the very earliest stages of existence, so trying to predict what we’ll witness whenever it hits the big screen years from now is a close to impossible task.