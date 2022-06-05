MCU fans debate who will be the first major MCU mutant

Since the start of Disney’s acquisition of Fox all the way back in 2017, fans have been speculating about when and how the mutants will join the MCU. With the cameo appearance of Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fans are getting even more excited for the incoming mutants that Marvel seems to be teasing – and Reddit is speculating on who will be the first of these mutants to make an appearance.

Before we get into it, the post ruled out the already-existing characters who are sometimes mutants in the comics but haven’t been officially declared mutants in the films (so no clever cheating with Spider-Man here, it also excluded anyone outside of the 616 (sorry Professor X).

We start with a classic here. One of the most popular characters in both the comics and films, it would make perfect sense for the MCU to use him to re-introduce us to the mutants. There has been wide-ranging speculation about who would play him, from Daniel Radcliffe to Karl Urban to Pablo Schrieber, but all of these men have denied the rumours to varying degrees.

Some are instead hoping that the first MCU mutant will be the one who is generally considered to be the first mutant chronologically introduced in the comics – and that’s Namor the Sub-Mariner. He could be a really interesting addition given the rumours swirling around Black Panther 2 and the history of conflict in the comics.

Another user has theorised that another first major mutant could also come through the sequel to Black Panther – and that would be Storm. She’s Wakandan in the comics and another big name so that would make sense

Until Marvel confirms anything we’ll just have to wait and see, but it seems like a new age of mutants is almost certainly coming soon.