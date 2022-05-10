MCU fans doubt the all-powerful Scarlet Witch could defeat Squirrel Girl

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has debuted with a staggering $185 million during its opening weekend and has topped the global box office with $450m, delivering the biggest opening of 2022. Amidst all the madness, Marvel fans are debating the strongest MCU characters after Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch received a major upgrade in the Doctor Strange sequel. On Twitter, a thought-provoking discourse has pitted Wanda Maximoff against The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl.

For those who are unaware, Doreen Green, AKA Squirrel Girl, is a human-squirrel hybrid who possesses superhuman strength, speed, agility and reflexes. While Squirrel girl may seem as useless and unorthodox as DC Comics’ Calendar Man, her fight record is unmatched; she has defeated the likes of Doctor Doom, Thanos, Deadpool, Galactus, Giganto and the Avengers. Naturally, Squirrel girl would be a top contender to take down the Scarlet Witch, a Sokovian native who can manipulate psychic energy and harness Chaos Magic — a variant of the Mystic Arts.

An independent blog-style Twitter page, known as Ashley Talks Comics! (@ComicGirlAshley), sparked a discussion after asking followers to choose a victor in a hypothetical fight between Scarlet Witch and Squirrel Girl. Ashley captioned the tweet, “Now that you’ve seen Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness, who’s winning?”

Now that you've seen Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness, who's winning? pic.twitter.com/HV00ksIJeu — Ashley Talks Comics! (@ComicGirlAshley) May 9, 2022

As expected, the responses came flying in and Squirrel Girl was named the undisputed winner after several Marvel fans pointed out Squirrel Girl’s unbeatable (literally!) skillset. Some comments claim that sheer luck is on Squirrel Girl’s side and the less likely she is to win, the more chance she has of winning. As impossible as it sounds, that is the true charm of Squirrel Girl.

The lower the chances of Squirrel Girl winning, the higher the chances of her beating Wanda.

Squirrel Girl wins — andre (@breadboytoka) May 9, 2022

Squirrel Girl, easily. The less likely it is she could win, the more likely she will win. Impossible odds are a sure thing for Squirrel Girl. — Patrick Duke (@mrpatduke) May 9, 2022

Additionally, many comments included callbacks to Doreen’s fights with Thanos and Galactus, two of the strongest intergalactic beings in Marvel Comics history.

pic.twitter.com/f47QkTGC91 — La Himba Nyoom (your mom era continued) (@El_Nyoom) May 9, 2022

Squirrel Girl beat Galactus. I rest my case. — Neil Howard (@NerdyNeilHoward) May 9, 2022

One hilarious comment even suggested that Squirrel Girl would defeat Wanda by “befriending” her, which actually isn’t as ridiculous as it sounds if you think about it. After all, Squirrel Girl is “unbeatable” for a reason.

Squirrel Girl, but she would be able to be-friend Wanda and stop her that way. — C. Harrison Fuller ⊗ (@warsmithharri) May 9, 2022

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda has starred in several Marvel feature films, but her biggest achievement is spearheading her very own television series, WandaVision. On the other hand, Squirrel Girl has yet to make her cinematic debut, but the very first time is so close, that we can almost taste it.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently showing in theaters everywhere.