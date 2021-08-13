MCU Fans Get Worried After Disney CEO Calls Eternals A 2022 Movie

At this stage, movie fans all over the world are used to widespread release date changes, even if more high profile titles than at any point over the last eighteen months have been coming to theaters on a regular basis. In fact, nobody was too surprised when Venom: Let There Be Carnage was shunted back another three weeks to October 15th yesterday, when the most recent trailer had tellingly omitted a specific big screen bow.

However, Disney CEO Bob Chapek still managed to get Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters worked up when he referred to Chloe Zhao’s Eternals as a 2022 film. The cosmic sci-fi superhero blockbuster had already been delayed by an entire year to November 5th, 2021, and the lack of any new footage or promo materials since the teaser trailer dropped in May hardly alleviated those concerns.

Fortunately, the business-minded Chapek was talking about the fiscal year and not the calendar one, but as you can see below, that was more than enough to set some alarm bells ringing on social media.

Not official but Bob Chapek just called #Eternals a 2022 #MCU movie…



Developing… pic.twitter.com/pMMgrcgTDY — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 12, 2021

Shang-Chi is definitely bombing so I’m steeling myself for Eternals 2022 — et (@marvelxeth) August 12, 2021

The Eternals might be moved to 2022, but now idk they deleted — jud (@arabellalarke) August 12, 2021

ETERNALS DELAYED TO 2022?!?!!?!? — em (@dayasspidey) August 12, 2021

wait they just said eternals in 2022??? — e ‎۞ what if spoilers (@strangeavengers) August 12, 2021

I didn't understand correctly but did he say Eternals is 2022 now? — FrankDawn (@FrankDawn7) August 12, 2021

Remember when I said Ms. Marvel is probably moving to early 2022 and y’all kept saying October… I don’t think it’s happening. https://t.co/GXIMnmz653 — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) August 12, 2021

streets are saying eternals could get delayed to 2022 and if that’s true it’s going to be my thirteenth reason i can’t do this anymore — erika (@widowsariana) August 6, 2021

eternals getting delayed to 2022 is my villain origin story — nat (@wandasfilm) August 6, 2021

ETERNALS is rumoured to delay to 2022 pic.twitter.com/oKNFqXxKZT — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) August 6, 2021

It’ll be very interesting to see how Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings performs at the box office now that it’s been confirmed as a theatrical exclusive, especially looking at how Black Widow‘s earnings cratered after a record-breaking first weekend, but the Scarlett Johansson lawsuit was probably more than enough to dissuade the Mouse House from sending the martial arts fantasy to Premier Access so late in the day.

As things stand, Eternals is coming to big screens everywhere on November 5th, but Chapek’s wording did manage to cause many hearts to skip a beat when he first made the announcement.