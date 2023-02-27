M.O.D.O.K’s ‘Quantumania’ look may be forgettable, but the memes will live forever

I think everyone can admit that there were a few things from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that were a tad disappointing. The ending was not what people expected after having the trailers build it up the way they did, and the fact that Kang the Conqueror was conquered was a little bit of a letdown for his character, but one of the biggest gripes of the film was the way they handled M.O.D.O.K.

The adaption of the famed comic book villain was so far off of many people’s hopes that he has become meme-worthy as viewers and Marvel fans have taken to the internet to absolutely drag the character. Not only did the studio completely change his origin story and then quickly kill him off within his first film, but fans could not get over how bad the character looked, with many once again blaming Marvel’s terrible CGI standards.

Of course, the character has always looked ridiculous; he’s a giant floating head with tiny arms and legs for god’s sake. Despite knowing that, many still felt that one of the biggest movie studios in the world could have done better. It often looked at times that they had just plastered actor Corey Stoll’s face into the comical helmet which looked highly uncanny and was reminiscent of another film character who received similar treatment, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl‘s Mr. Electric. Thanks to this similarity between the two characters, the memes have been plentiful.

One Reddit user, u/rewertyshand started a thread chat with this classic meme writing, “[Quantumania] Spot the difference…”

Image via Reddit u/ewertyshand

Though some people are already finding themselves bored with people pointing out the obvious.

And despite what many say, there are some who were happy that we actually got a giant goofy-looking head.

Already some are fed up with the easy-to-make joke, with one Reddit OP, u/FuturetheGarchomp, posting this meme writing “seriously shut up with this meme.”

Image via Reddit u/FuturetheGarchomp

It’s just been done way too much.

Others pointed out that people likely had unrealistic expectations for the character based on how ridiculous it looked even as an illustration, such as this thread OP, u/Casul-Loner2.

Image via Reddit u/Casul-Loner2

Despite the critics and the audience’s scores varying very differently on Rotten Tomatoes, many agree it’s not one of the studio’s finer works, but they love the fact that we have so much meme ammunition thanks to M.O.D.O.K.’s ridiculous appearance. Did they really have to include a naked M.O.D.O.K. butt in there?

for me the movie was like slightly above mid, but modok has amazing meme potential pic.twitter.com/f2gcGfm8Fo — Toasted Sandwich  (@T0astedSandwich) February 22, 2023

Well, for better or for worse, the character’s entrance and exit into the MCU is now well documented and not likely to be forgotten anytime soon. Remember, the internet is forever.