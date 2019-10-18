Former MCU Star Being Eyed For Mad Hatter In The Batman

After months of speculation, more and more casting news revolving around The Batman is starting to roll in. We already know that Robert Pattinson will be portraying the titular superhero alongside Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Jim Gordon. It’s also recently been reported that, in the absence of Jonah Hill, Paul Dano will now be taking on the role of the Riddler. As Matt Reeves continues to add big names to his upcoming project though, there’s another interesting one that might be playing one of the Dark Knight’s creepiest foes.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us about Hill’s involvement back in August, and who informed us that Mahershala Ali was going to play Gordon before he dropped out, which has since been confirmed – former MCU star Toby Jones is currently being eyed by Warner Bros. to play Mad Hatter. The 53-year-old English actor has had a storied career in Hollywood, but would perhaps most be recognized for his performance as Arnim Zola in Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the Agent Carter episode “Valediction.”

The character of Jervis Tetch, also known as Mad Hatter, is an unnerving scientist who invents and utilizes technological mind-controlling devices to influence and manipulate his victims. Though he’s often featured in video games, comic books and television, the cunning adversary has never really gotten a chance to be viewed by a more mainstream audience onscreen. A live-action portrayal by a recognizable performer would definitely fix that, though.

Robert Pattinson As The Batman Fan Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jones definitely seems to fit the part, given that the villain is often depicted as relatively short. Though he may not be imposing physically, Mad Hatter’s devious intellect and arsenal of gadgets often make him a tough opponent for Gotham City’s superhero and while Jones isn’t the only one on WB’s wishlist, we certainly wouldn’t have an issue with him getting the part. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad and that The CW was planning an Arrow spinoff back in March, we have no reason to doubt it.

Tell us, though, who would you like to see play Jervis Tetch in The Batman? Let us know in the comments section down below and stay tuned for further updates.