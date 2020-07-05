The MCU Will Reportedly Have Almost No White Male Heroes Soon

We already knew that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was set for a major overhaul following the culmination of eleven years of storytelling in Avengers: Endgame, but it looks like the world’s biggest and most lucrative franchise could be undergoing a more drastic shakeup than first thought.

Tessa Thompson recently claimed that the future of the MCU will be based around diversity and inclusion, which is a bold statement to make about a series that’s 23 movies and over $20 billion in. Phase Four sees the push for diversity starting to gather pace though with Chloe Zao’s The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and more. And now we’ve heard that the studio are ultimately planning to replace pretty much all of their most prominent white dudes over the next few years.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Taskmaster would be the villain of Black Widow, Nova and Ghost Rider projects are in active development, and that the Inhumans are being rebooted, all of which was correct – the vast majority of the MCU’s big names already have replacements lined up. And here’s who’s waiting in the wings.

As well as Sam Wilson taking over from Steve Rogers as Captain America and Jane Foster inheriting the mantle of Thor, Miles Morales will eventually become the new and permanent Spider-Man, while Monica Rambeau is being poised to replace Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel down the road. We already know that Hawkeye will see Kate Bishop take over from Clint Barton as well, and the upcoming She-Hulk gives the franchise a gamma-radiated hero that can actually star in their own solo movies.

Not only that, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is rumored to give Clea her live-action debut and she’ll ultimately become the franchise’s leading mystical hero once Benedict Cumberbatch’s contract expires, while Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie is primed to eventually take over from her father and Shuri will become the next incarnation of Black Panther, something Chadwick Boseman reportedly isn’t happy about.

That’s an entirely new set of Avengers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play with, and while some fans will no doubt be up in arms at the idea, if Marvel are indeed keen to paint themselves as progressive agents of change, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’re already looking to reshuffle the deck in such a major way. That’s not to say there won’t be any white male heroes left – for instance, Daredevil and Nova come to mind – but once we get into Phase 5 and 6, there certainly won’t be too many of them.