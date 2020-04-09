The MCU’s Next Doctor Strange Will Reportedly Be Female

Captain Marvel marked the first female-led MCU movie and we’ve got Black Widow coming later this year, so clearly, Marvel Studios is keen to increase the amount of heroines they have in the franchise so that the Avengers aren’t so male-dominated. In fact, at least three of the OG Avengers will be replaced by female heroes in the coming years – Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, Jennifer Walters’ She-Hulk and Jane Foster’s Thor are all on the way.

But what about a female Doctor Strange? Well, it seems like that’s on the cards, too. Kind of, at least. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who informed us about She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel TV series being in the works, and the Guardians having a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder – Marvel already knows which character will step up to replace Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange when the British star decides to bow out of the role. Apparently, it’ll be Clea, a major player in Strange’s mythos in the comics.

Fans will know Clea as Strange’s primary love interest on the page. As the niece of Dormammu and the sometime ruler of the Dark Dimension, she’s got a lot of power herself. We’re hearing that when Cumberbatch vacates the MCU, he’ll pass the title of Sorcerer Supreme onto her and she’ll then serve as the resident magic-user in the franchise and effectively fill the Strange-shaped hole he’ll leave behind moving forward.

It’s confidently believed that the character will make her MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After all, Rachel McAdams isn’t returning as Christine Palmer, so the door is open for the good doctor to get a new lady in his life. The Sorcerer Supreme switchover could even feasibly happen in the sequel, as we’ve been told that Cumberbatch’s contract expires with DS2. There are hopes, though, to get him to sign up for at least Avengers 5/New Avengers, and maybe a cameo appearance or two in some other projects as well.

But tell us, would you be interested in seeing Clear enter the MCU and follow in Doctor Strange‘s footsteps by becoming the franchise’s next Sorcerer Supreme? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.