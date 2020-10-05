Megan Fox Reportedly Wants To Return For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reboot

Not a lot of longtime Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans were ever truly sold on the idea of Megan Fox playing April O’Neil, and her performances in the 2014 reboot and sequel Out of the Shadows did little to assuage those doubts. After all, the 34 year-old has never exactly been highly regarded for her acting prowess, even if the quality of the performances are often the least important thing in an effects-heavy blockbuster.

Jonathan Liebesman’s take on the material didn’t fare particularly well with critics, but raked in almost $500 million at the box office, and it appeared that the title heroes were back in a big way and set to lead a blockbuster franchise. However, takings fell off a cliff when the sequel hit cinemas and it wound up falling almost $250 million short of its predecessor, which is a pretty jarring drop.

All of the major players were signed on for three movies, but just four months after Out of the Shadows was released, it was confirmed that another outing was highly unlikely to happen. Inevitably, the property is now being rebooted in live-action and Paramount will no doubt be hoping to have better luck with it this time. Unfortunately, there are very few details available about the project as of yet, as it’s still in the early stages of development, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Megan Fox wants to return for it.

“I hear Megan Fox wants to come back. They are making an animated film but also a new live action film,” he says”

With the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie set to start over again and thus, erase her April O’Neil from the slate, there’s always a chance that Fox could come back and play a new version of the character, but the creative team might have other ideas for the pic and not want to carry over anything from the previous attempts.