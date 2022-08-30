Media personality and former adult film star Mia Khalifa is defending some of the controversial choices director Zack Snyder made when bringing Batman to life, as portrayed by Ben Affleck, in films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, while also maintaining Lego Batman is “cuter.”

It all started earlier this week when Khalifa retweeted a post on Twitter that criticized an image of Batfleck wielding a gun.

“Imagine looking at this guy and then defending the creative choices of Zack Snyder,” the original post by Rob DenBleyker read.

In response, Khalifa gave a retort, explaining that the scenes in which Affleck’s Batman has a gun take place in an alternative timeline where the evil Darkseid reigns.

“This timeline is post-apocalyptic… every other superhero is dead or on Darkseid’s …side (I don’t have time for syntax)” Khalifa wrote.

When another Twitter user further criticized Snyder’s version of a gun-wielding Batman as a “blatant disregard for comic accuracy for the sake of ‘Oh it looks cool,'” Khalifa doubled down on her opinion.

“….it is a post apocalyptic world. Where is he supposed to put the villains he arrests in this post apocalyptic universe? ….maybe you should try Lego Batman if this is too difficult to grasp.”

Speaking of Lego Batman, the Will Arnett-voiced plastic brick version of the character that appeared in the computer-animated kid’s film from 2017, The Lego Batman Movie, is still an interpretation of the character Khalifa said she considers “significantly cuter than Affleck Batman.”

Over on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, many Reddit users enjoyed Khalifa’s take on Batfleck’s use of guns as being explained by the post-apocalyptic timeline, with one repost of her tweet gaining more than 1,500 upvotes in four hours.