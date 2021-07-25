Michael B. Jordan Rumored To Be Taking Over An Iconic Denzel Washington Role

Antoine Fuqua’s Training Day hardly came burdened with a ton of franchise potential, as the filmmaker delivered a grim and gritty crime thriller that put writer David Ayer on the map and landed leading man Denzel Washington his second Academy Award win, and first for Best Actor.

It may have been 20 years since the movie was released, but looking at how well if performed on Netflix after being added to the content library a couple of months back, it’s still got the power to draw in a crowd. We already got a sequel via the Training Day TV series that took place fifteen years after the events of Fuqua’s film, but it was largely panned by critics and canceled after a single season.

In October 2019, it was revealed a prequel was in the earliest stages of development, one which would focus on a younger Alonzo Harris in 1992, just days before the Rodney King riots. We’ve heard absolutely nothing official about the project since, though, but insider Daniel Richtman is now offering that not only is Fuqua returning behind the camera, but Michael B. Jordan is being eyed to inherit the lead role.

Jordan and Washington only just collaborated on the latter’s next directorial effort A Journal for Jordan, so maybe they struck up a Training Day conversation, but none of Richtman’s information has been verified or corroborated as of yet, so it’s best not to take it at face value for now.

Fuqua currently has Will Smith slavery drama Emancipation and Chris Pratt’s Amazon series The Terminal List in production, while as either star or producer Jordan is attached to Creed III, The Thomas Crown Affair, a potential Without Remorse sequel, Season 2 of Raising Dion, Static Shock and HBO Max’s Val-Zod Superman, so free time is at a premium for both.