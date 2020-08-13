Michael Fassbender And Armie Hammer Reportedly Eyed For Hawkman

While the name might not be familiar to most general audiences, Hawkman has been a key part of DC Comics for well over half a century at this point, and the character remains one of the biggest heroes in the company’s back catalogue that has yet to feature in a live-action movie.

Of course, Carter Hall has shown up on the small screen in the Arrowverse, and while there’d previously been reports that Warner Bros. were developing a standalone Hawkman film, the latest speculation is that the super-powered archeologist is set to make his DCEU debut in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

It hasn’t officially been confirmed whether or not this is even the case, but it can’t be a coincidence that the reports surrounding Hawkman’s potential involvement in the movie have increased the closer we get to DC FanDome, with Johnson widely expected to reveal some huge updates on his superhero debut.

Ryan Reynolds may have publicly laughed off the idea that he was being eyed for the role, but The Cultured Nerd is now reporting that Warner Bros. are considering some major names to suit up as the winged reincarnation of ancient Egyptian priest Khufu and share the screen with the world’s highest-paid actor. And those names are Armie Hammer and Michael Fassbender.

Who may be the frontrunner, that we don’t yet know, but when you consider that the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek and Aladdin‘s Mena Massoud have all been linked at various points in the past, all signs seemingly point to Hawkman being set up as a major player in the DCEU and not just a fan service cameo in Black Adam. Of course, it isn’t a guarantee that any of these names will even end up playing the part, but we could potentially be finding out as soon as next weekend at DC FanDome. Stay tuned.