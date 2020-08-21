X-Men Star Reportedly Top Choice For Reverse-Flash In The Flash

The Flash has already added a couple of major cast members – see: both Batmen – but we’re still waiting to find out who will be the main villain of the piece. With the Scarlet Speedster’s solo movie taking inspiration from Flashpoint though, it stands to reason that Reverse-Flash will play a key role. Fans have pitched various actors for the part of Eobard Thawne over the years, but who will Warner Bros. choose to face off against Ezra Miller?

Well, a new report may reveal the studio’s shortlist for the villain. According to The Cultured Nerd, X-Men star Michael Fassbender is the favorite for Reverse-Flash. What’s more, he’s also one of the top choices for Hawkman in Black Adam.

TCN previously shared that Ryan Reynolds was up for Hawkman, which the Deadpool star denied on social media. However, the outlet isn’t backing down on their claims, saying Reynolds is still the most “coveted” for the part.

Here's How Michael Fassbender Could Look As The DCEU's Reverse-Flash 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Returning to The Flash, though, Fassbender is joined on the shortlist for Thawne by Charlie Hunnam, Alexander Skarsgard, James Norton and Billy Magnussen. Apparently, WB is worried that Miller isn’t enough of a draw on his own so they’re looking for a bigger name to play his foe, hence Fassbender. This would also explain the addition of the two Batmen – with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton confirmed to appear.

Fassbender, who played Magneto from 2011’s X-Men: First Class to 2019’s Dark Phoenix, has been a popular fan cast for the evil speedster for a while now. Would he be keen to hop into another comic book franchise to play another villain so soon after wrapping up his X-Men career, though?

Who knows, but it’s likely that we could get official news on Thawne’s casting sooner than later as WB is busy bringing the cast together, ahead of The Flash going into production to make its June 2022 release.