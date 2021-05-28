Michael Keaton Reportedly Wants To Team Up With Robert Pattinson’s Batman

It was touch and go there for a while, but Michael Keaton is now locked in to return as the Burtonverse Batman in The Flash movie. The Scarlet Speedster’s first ever solo film will see Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen traversing the multiverse, meaning that both Keaton’s Caped Crusader and Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne will feature. It’s currently unclear if the two Batmen will actually share the screen in this production, though. In fact, it’s probably unlikely. Still, Keaton may have his eye on a different Bat-team-up instead.

We’re hearing from our trusted sources – the same ones who previously told us about Warner Bros.’s plans to introduce a Black Superman into the DCEU – that Keaton wants to partner up with Robert Pattinson on the big screen. That’s all we’ve been told about this for now, but it seems that the Batman ’89 actor is hoping to get the chance to work together with the British actor to save Gotham together at some point. Now he’s back in the DC fold, Keaton’s apparently keen to perform alongside the latest star to don the cape and cowl.

Ahead of The Batman coming out next March, Pattinson’s Bats is being pitched as occupying his own, self-contained slice of the DC multiverse. Still, we’ve heard a lot about WB having plans to bring him together with the mainstream DCEU at a later date. In fact, The Flash may well streamline the franchise into a cohesive whole again, with Pattinson taking over as the resident dweller of the Bat-Cave. If this does turn out to be the case, a crossover with Keaton would be highly plausible.

As for the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor himself, he’s believed to have signed up for a 10-film deal to float around the franchise, in a role comparable to Samuel L. Jackson’s in the MCU. A Batman Beyond project is no doubt among them. We’ll just have to wait and see if this double Batman team-up comes to anything, but Keaton’s comeback feels like something out of the fandom’s wildest dreams as it is so it’s really not as far-fetched as it sounds.