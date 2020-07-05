Watch: Michael Keaton’s Batman Returns Has A Sneaky Flash Easter Egg

The announcement that Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Batman in The Flash was absolutely overwhelming, but it seems that in one of his films as the Caped Crusader, the Scarlet Speedster was already a thing.

It’s been years since Warner Bros. revealed that they were working on a pic centring around Barry Allen. And as we’ve come to see, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the company. In fact, not only has The Flash lost many directors, but the studio has continually delayed the film’s release date. But now it looks like things are back on track and since the movie will incorporate time travel elements as it’s set to adapt the Flashpoint arc, it’s no surprise that WB is using this opportunity to bring back an iconic version of the Dark Knight to cinemas.

That’s right, Michael Keaton’s Batman will be joining Andy Muschietti’s venture into the world of superheroes in 2022. When it comes to the DC multiverse, though, the Scarlet Speedster was already a presence in 1992’s Batman Returns. In one of the classic movie’s scenes, Bruce Wayne is attending a dinner party and dancing with Selina Kyle’s Catwoman when we see a man sporting Jay Garrick’s Flash helmet. And you can catch it for yourself in the video up above.

Of course, Keaton isn’t in the same room here as the Barry Allen version of the hero and at the time, this may have simply been an Easter Egg and/or the producers’ nod to the character as one of the most important superheroes in the DC Universe. But still, it’s a fun little find for fans to pick up on.

Tell us, though, are you excited about the return of Keaton’s Batman in the near future? And what do you expect to see from the legendary actor? As usual, sound off with your thoughts in the comments section down below.