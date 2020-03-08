Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Eyed For Black Ranger In Power Rangers Reboot

Millie Bobby Brown has already managed to tick off an impressive amount of franchises in her career so far. Obviously, she’s most known as Eleven in Stranger Things, she’s fought Kaiju monsters in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and she’s about to play Sherlock Holmes’ sister in Enola Holmes. But could Power Rangers be the next move for the teen star? Perhaps, as we’re hearing that it’s a possibility.

Mighty Morphin fans will know that Paramount is moving forward with a reboot of the color-coordinated heroes, with a director (Jonathan Entwistle) and writer (Patrick Burleigh) already attached. They’re now planning out how this incarnation of the team is going to go down and it seems the studio is looking for the biggest young talent around to play the Rangers.

We Got This Covered has been told by our sources – the same ones who said Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad and Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 – that It stars Sophia Lillis and Finn Wolfhard are being eyed for the Red and Blue Rangers, respectively. Wolfhard’s Stranger Things co-star Brown, meanwhile, is being considered for the Black Ranger.

Traditionally, the Black Ranger is a male character, but as we’ve already shared, Paramount is keen to make this roster predominantly female, with only two out of the six-strong group being male. On top of that, they’re hoping to diversify things in other areas, too, by casting a black actress as the Yellow Ranger, an Asian actress as the Pink Ranger and making the Blue Ranger the first openly gay hero in PR history.

From what we’re hearing, then, Paramount is keen to pull out all the stops to make this a must-see blockbuster. With the plot confirmed to involve the modern-day Power Rangers team traveling back to the 1990s, we’re been told that the original 1993 line-up could be brought back as well, making this more of a legacy sequel than a reboot. And if they can unite old fan favorites and major contemporary stars, they might just be able to serve up something that appeals to multiple generations. Morphenominal!