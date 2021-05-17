Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Wants Stranger Things Stars In Enola Holmes 2

Millie Bobby Brown is reprising her role as Sherlock’s little sister for Enola Holmes 2, which Netflix finally announced was on the way last week. She’ll be back alongside on-screen brother Henry Cavill in the sequel, which again comes from director Harry Bradbeer, and it seems the young actress is also trying to fill the cast with some of her pals from her other major Netflix hit, Stranger Things.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Enola Holmes 2 was in the works last year – Brown wants to get some of her co-stars from the aforementioned series involved in the sequel. There’s no word on who exactly she has her eye on, but this is reportedly something that she’s looking to make happen. Brown has a lot of sway on these films, too, as she serves as a producer alongside her sister Paige. So, it all depends on which of her friends from Hawkins, Indiana are free to hop on over.

Brown is still working on the fourth season of Stranger Things, which has been slogging through production since early 2020. Things must be drawing to a close soon, though, and before the end of the year, work is expected to begin on Enola 2. All of the ST gang are incredibly busy actors, but maybe one or two of them will be able to pop up in the sequel all the same. Fans would certainly get a kick out of, say, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton or even Winona Ryder appearing in a cameo.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family!” Brown said in a statement that came with the announcement. Detailing how Enola has “a special place” in her heart, describing the heroine as “strong, fearless, intelligent and brave”, the actress added: “I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

That suggests the whole Holmes clan will be back alongside Brown and Cavill for Enola Holmes 2, meaning we can maybe expect Helena Bonham Carter to return as mother Eudora along with Sam Claflin as eldest sibling Mycroft. Other rumors say Dr. Watson, Professor Moriarty and Irene Adler could put in appearances as well, but we’ll just have to wait and see what Netflix has planned.