Millie Bobby Brown Says She Can’t Wait To Work With Her Enola Holmes Family Again

You didn’t need to be a detective to deduce that this news was coming. Netflix finally announced today that Enola Holmes is getting a sequel, with Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as the eponymous younger sister to Sherlock. The first movie was one of the streaming giant’s biggest hits of 2020, so it’s no surprise that work is now progressing on a follow-up. Alongside Brown, director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) is returning to helm and Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) is once again penning the script.

The actress released a statement via Deadline in reaction to the good news, in which the Stranger Things star said she couldn’t wait to reunite with her “Enola Holmes family.”

“I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family!” Brown said. “Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave,” Brown said. “I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

Though Millie is likely referring to the cast and crew and everyone who works on this franchise, her words may also assure us that the whole Holmes clan from the last film will be back in the sequel alongside her. Much to the excitement of fans, the announcement also clarified that Henry Cavill will return as big brother Sherlock and previous reports have even said that the Superman star will have a larger role next time around, perhaps even being bumped up to co-lead, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

What’s more, Brown’s words suggest that Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Claflin will reprise their parts as feminist mother Eudora Holmes and disapproving eldest sibling Mycroft, who in this version of the story is the only one in the family not to possess the famous Holmes smarts.

Enola Holmes is based on the YA book series by author Nancy Springer, of which there are six in total. So, that means that Netflix could have a long-running franchise on its hands here if the sequel ends up performing as well as the first one.