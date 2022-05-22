‘Mission: Impossible’ fans react to ‘Dead Reckoning’ trailer leaking online

One of the most hyped blockbusters on the horizon is undoubtedly Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh installment in Tom Cruise’s marquee franchise that suffered through one of the most tortured, expensive, and lengthy productions of the entire pandemic era, necessitating a number of delays as a result.

Ethan Hunt’s latest globetrotting adventure was originally scheduled for a July 2021 release, but we won’t be seeing Dead Reckoning on the big screen until next summer. The first footage was recently revealed at CinemaCon, though, and those in attendance couldn’t speak highly enough of Christopher McQuarrie’s third time at the helm.

We’ve known for a while that Paramount has a completed trailer hiding somewhere in the shadows, then, but the internet was still caught off-guard when the footage leaked online out of nowhere. As soon as the news broke, fans were scrambling to catch the Dead Reckoning trailer as fast as possible before it was taken down, but as you can see below, not everyone was so lucky.

I just saw the new trailer for MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE and I now once again believe in god — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) May 21, 2022

Decided to delete my Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning tweets cuz I don't want Paramount on my ass, that being said the movie looks so fucking good and Tom Cruise driving off a literal cliff is absolutely mental and I love it — Mauricio | Browntable  (@Browntable_Ent) May 21, 2022

MY GOD the trailer for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 looks so god damn good. I cannot wait to watch it in IMAX. — Silver Sable (@silverxsable) May 21, 2022

Sex is good but have you seen the MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE trailer? — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 22, 2022

Me returning to Twitter after spending one day not being Terminally Online™ and finding that I missed the MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE trailer leak pic.twitter.com/3p5HEeteHC — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 22, 2022

Holy forking snit, that MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING trailer. They’re going to make a movie that simply won’t play on any screen that’s less than ten feet wide. — AlanWCerny (@AlanWCerny) May 21, 2022

Is it weird that when I started watching that leaked MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING – PART ONE trailer, I thought it was a fake one at first because some of the footage at the beginning looked like it was taken from JOHN WICK, Cruise’s MUMMY film and other films 🤦‍♂️🤣 — The Terrible Aussie (@BedeJermyn) May 22, 2022

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning trailer leaked ?!?!? I refuse to watch it till it’s officially released don’t wanna see it in crappy quality!! Must be attached to top gun maverick ?!? If that’s the case it’ll be online imminently anyway — Scott Lane (@ScottLa69763069) May 22, 2022

Just caught that Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning trailer leak pic.twitter.com/8beyuuHS0e — Rasika A.W. (@thelovelypossum) May 22, 2022

Either the studio indulges in some damage limitation and uploads the best possible version of the Dead Reckoning trailer to avoid bootlegged copies being passed around, or it waits until the storm blows over. That being said, the close proximity to Top Gun: Maverick may not be a coincidence, so there’s every chance the first look at Mission: Impossible 7 will play prior to the other long-awaited Cruise blockbuster, especially when he produced both and they hail from Paramount.