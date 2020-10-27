Moon Knight Means Oscar Isaac Is Now Playing 2 Marvel Characters At Once

We learned the exciting news this week that Oscar Isaac is in talks to land the lead role in Disney Plus’ upcoming Moon Knight TV series. This seems like a smart career move for the actor, too, seeing as he’s just finished with the Star Wars saga and is now following that up by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s the thing, though: Isaac already has an ongoing Marvel role in a separate superhero franchise.

Obviously, as many fans will know, he previously played En Sabah Nur AKA Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse. However, he doesn’t just have history with Fox’s X-Men films. It’s often overlooked, but he also appeared in Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he lent his voice to Miguel O’Hara AKA Spider-Man 2099 in the hit animated movie’s post-credits scene.

Miguel was depicted as being the first wall-crawler to deliberately cross the dimensions, with Spidey 2099 hilariously ending up in the universe of the 60s Spider-Man cartoon, recreating internet memes along the way. He may have just had a cameo in the film, but he’ll no doubt be playing a bigger role in Spider-Verse 2, which is coming in October 2022. The first season of Moon Knight will have surely debuted by then as well, so it looks like Isaac will be playing both roles at once.

Here's How Oscar Isaac Could Look As The MCU's Moon Knight 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As it is, he already has the rare distinction of being involved with all three separate Marvel franchises – Disney’s MCU, Fox’s X-Men universe and Sony’s Spider-Verse. A small handful of stars have ticked off a combination of a couple of those, but Isaac is currently alone in completing the hat-trick.

Right now, it’s been reliably reported that Iman Vellani, Tatiana Maslany and Isaac have been cast as Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight, respectively, but we’re just waiting for Marvel to confirm the news and properly welcome them to the MCU family. Once that happens, maybe we’ll get some further casting announcements for their shows.