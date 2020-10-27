Oscar Isaac Will Break A Marvel Record When He Plays Moon Knight

After months and months of inactivity, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster of Disney Plus shows have roared back into life. WandaVision debuted a phenomenal first trailer, shooting continues at pace on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while even more projects were added to the upcoming slate with the announcement that Samuel L. Jackson would return to headline a Nick Fury series.

On the casting front, meanwhile, all of the pieces look to be falling into place for the shows that are still some way away from filming. Marvel Studios have reportedly found their She-Hulk even though Tatiana Maslany publicly denied that she’d been cast as Jennifer Walters, while the unknown Iman Vellani will suit up as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel.

Meanwhile, we also know that Oscar Isaac is in talks for Moon Knight‘s Marc Spector, which is news that instantly sent the internet into meltdown. And if the former Poe Dameron does sign on the dotted line, then Hawkeye‘s Kate Bishop will be the only leading role left to fill when it comes to the MCU’s small screen roster.

As well as being a fantastic actor that would be an inspired choice for the part, Isaac will also break a Marvel record should he officially board Moon Knight. After starring as the title villain buried under a mountain of prosthetics in X-Men: Apocalypse and dropping by for a voice cameo as the 2099 version of the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the 41 year-old would become the first actor to star in three Marvel projects from different studios as different characters.

Isaac will have appeared in Fox’s X-Men franchise, Sony’s Spider-Man series and Marvel Studios’ shared mythology, although his Into the Spider-Verse co-star Mahershala Ali will soon join him when the former Luke Cage alum throws on the shades as Blade.