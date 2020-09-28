Having recently been delayed until next year without a firm release date in sight, there’s clearly still a whole lot of work to be done on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as you’ve probably gathered from the sheer volume of set photos that have been making their way online since the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus exclusive resumed shooting following a lengthy hiatus as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, even before it became one of the first major productions to be shut down in March, there were already plenty of images making the rounds, with on-set security being surprisingly lax for a high-profile Marvel Studios project. That being said, official plot details are still being kept firmly under wraps, with the story contained to the realm of rumor and speculation for the time being.

However, we know that George St-Pierre is back as the villainous Batroc, and the addition of Erin Kellyman’s mystery character has led to reports that the actress has been cast as Songbird, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set to introduce the Thunderbolts into the MCU. Now, a new image has surfaced online which shows the two stars taking direction for their next scene, and you can check it out below.

Having the Thunderbolts pose major problems for Sam and Bucky makes complete sense, given that Daniel Brühl’s returning Zemo has led several incarnations of the team in the pages of Marvel Comics. Not only that, but the two title heroes can’t just be fighting off faceless goons in every episode as they get closer to Zemo, and bad guys with superpowers of their own would present some more formidable adversaries for them to face off against throughout The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s first season.