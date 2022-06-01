‘Morbius’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ pitted against each other online, because we can’t have nice things
There’s always been a discrepancy by what critics and audiences think, and that becomes increasingly true when applied to the superhero genre, and there’s no better example to have emerged this year than Morbius.
Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire ranks as one of the worst-reviewed Marvel Comics adaptation in history on Rotten Tomatoes with a paltry 17 percent score, but the user rating is at a mind-blowing 71 percent, and that’s without even mentioning the unexpected second life the movie has taken on as a constantly-flowing fountain of memes.
However, fans always need to pit things against each other for reasons that will remain unexplained, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel entering the fray. Brie Larson’s first solo outing as Carol Danvers may hold a robust 79 percent on the aggregation site, but a 45 percent user score is the second-worst of any MCU-adjacent offering ever, and it’s only a single point above the infamous Inhumans.
Because we are forbidden from having nice things, Morbheads and MCU enthusiasts alike have been pitting the two titles against each other in the latest Marvel vs. Marvel debate to ignite on social media.
Captain Marvel got a lot of unfair hate from certain sections of the online community, even if the majority of folks would probably agree that it isn’t top-tier MCU. On the other side of the coin, Morbius isn’t top-tier anything in a tangible sense, even if it became one of 2022’s most talked-about pop culture phenomenons for reasons that have little to do with the film’s actual quality.