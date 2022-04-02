‘Morbius’ director tries to explain the confusing post-credits scenes

Even though the movie only released yesterday, there’s no point marking anything related to Morbius with a spoiler warning, when director Daniel Espinosa did it himself last week when he gave away plenty of the Sony blockbuster’s secrets during a Twitter Q&A.

As expected, Morbius is finding itself panned into the ground by critics, even if audiences appear to be enjoying it substantially more. Being a comic book adaptation, there are a pair of obligatory credits scenes to stick around for, but it would be an understatement to call them poorly-conceived and confusing.

Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes is transported over to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, gets out of prison, trades some banter with Jared Leto’s Living Vampire, before they decided to buddy up in an effort to defeat Spider-Man, which makes little to no sense when Vulture doesn’t know for certain if there even is a Peter Parker in this reality, while the events of the previous two hours would indicate that Morbius has never heard of the web-slinger.

In an attempt to try and clear things up, Espinosa broke down the stingers during a chat with Variety.

“Ever since they released Venom, Sony’s confidence has built. With Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, much to the credit of those writers and directors, it’s one of the best comic book movies ever made. It also changed the cinematic universe and the way that Sony, in that movie, took up this idea of all these parallel timelines. Now they’re making Kraven, so I think they are looking into the future. But I don’t know much about exactly where they’re heading. They would kill me if I said something, but I don’t know much. I just know that they have a plan. And they said that there are certain things that are going to be unearthed, like all these questions that exist. Does there exist a Spider-Man in their universe? Who should it be? There is an answer coming, apparently, and I’m looking forward to it.”

“Many of those Vulture scenes were shot from the beginning. What had to be changed was the physiology of how to move between worlds. The idea of moving between worlds was invented by Sony, not by the MCU. They did it and then I had to adjust. That’s the thing with the Marvel universe, in the comic books it’s always expanding. There are rules you’re slowly setting up together, but the creators are different. The whole idea of the Marvel universe is you have to create the collaboration so they function together. If you have Chris Claremont who’s working on X-Men and he spoke to Steve Ditko, there are clearly different perspectives, and if J. Michael Straczynski gets involved, they have to collaborate to make those rules.”

That doesn’t clear up anything at all if we’re being honest, and it only leads us to wonder how far along Morbius was when the final stingers were decided upon, because Keaton featured in the very first trailer when the project was still scheduled to release an entire year before Spider-Man: No Way Home.