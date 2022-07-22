More images for DC’s ‘Black Adam’ have been revealed at Comic-Con

As Black Adam‘s cinematic release is just a few months away, more images for the upcoming DC flick have been shared on social media in preparation for their Comic-Con panel.

There new images of DC’s newest anti-hero were shared on Twitter by the film’s star, Dwayne Johnson. Not only do we get to see the new DC character, but also the other cast members in high-tech-looking locations. We also got to see Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, as he interacts with Black Adam.

One of the new characters featured in the photoset was Cyclone, a member of the Justice Society, as revealed by Johnson himself.

Fans expressed excitement once these photos were revealed and are looking forward to Black Adam‘s panel at this year’s Comic-Con. Meanwhile, fans hoped that Henry Cavill would make an appearance at the event as Superman, as they want the two DC superheroes to face each other.

Black Adam is DC’s upcoming action-packed film starring Dwayne Johnson. The anti-hero is described as the counterpart of Shazam and was rumored to be more powerful than Superman. Johnson described the character as someone that would change the power hierarchy in the DCEU due to Black Adam’s immense power. Joining Johnson in the film are Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, and Aldis Hodge.

Black Adam will have a panel on Saturday in Hall H at Comic-Con as part of the DC presentation. Hopefully, more new details and previews will be revealed then.

Black Adam is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 20, 2022.