Mortal Kombat Movie May Be Delayed Due To Coronavirus

As you’re no doubt aware, the Coronavirus pandemic is playing hell with the entertainment industry. Most major productions have shut down, either because the countries they’re being shot in are under lockdown or because the studio couldn’t guarantee the safety of the cast and crew. In addition, cinemas have closed down indefinitely, meaning that many upcoming blockbusters have seen their release dates postponed (and many may end up going straight to VOD). But what does this mean for films in post-production?

Well, one such case is Mortal Kombat, which is being directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan. Principal photography took place in late 2019, with the film wrapping on December 13th and the pic set to be released on January 15th, 2021. But over the last few weeks, we’ve heard that VFX, sound and editing work is all being affected by Coronavirus, with shows like Batwoman and Supergirl being postponed as VFX studios are closed. Now, it’s looking like this might delay Mortal Kombat.

Co-producer Todd Garner was asked by a fan whether the current situation would affect the movie and shared the following:

“Unfortunately no one knows anything at this moment. As soon as I know, I will share.”

That doesn’t sound especially positive. Even if work on Mortal Kombat proceeds on schedule, the current reshuffling of the release schedule may mean that Warner Bros. chooses to delay its release in order to give its slot to another film that was previously delayed.

Mortal Kombat Reboot Set Photos Reveal Multiple Unannounced Characters 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Whatever the case, the Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the movie industry more than any event in its 120 year history. After all, even during World War II cinemas stayed open and films kept being made. Let’s hope that the more optimistic predictions for the end of this pandemic come to pass, as the world is going to need entertainment once this is all done. And if said entertainment involves interdimensional ninjas ripping each other’s spines out, so be it.

Of course, one Mortal Kombat movie that doesn’t seem to be delayed is the awesome looking animated effort Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, which is set land on digital on April 12th. Plus, cheesy 1995 classic Mortal Kombat is coming to Netflix next month.