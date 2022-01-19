On December 16, 2022, a date that seems so far away, two of the most anticipated movies of the year will release: James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and James Cameron’s Avatar 2.

All the way back in 2009, Cameron unveiled the original Avatar; during its theatrical run, the film broke several box office records and became the highest-grossing film at the time. When adjusted for monetary inflation, Avatar is the second highest-grossing movie of all time after Victor Fleming’s Gone with the Wind, with a total of more than $3 billion. Due to the success of Avatar, Cameron signed on with 20th Century Fox to produce four sequels; Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 have completed principal filming, and are scheduled to be released on Dec. 16, 2022, and Dec. 20, 2024, respectively.

In 2018, Aquaman debuted in theaters worldwide, starring Jason Mamoa as the titular superhero and co-starring Amber Heard as Mera. At the time of release, Aquaman grossed $1.148 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing DCEU film. Following its success, Aquaman received the announcement of a sequel and an animated miniseries set after the film Aquaman: King of Atlantis, which aired from Oct. 14 to Oct. 28, 2021.

Recently, DiscussingFilm tweeted, “AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM & AVATAR 2 are scheduled to both release on December 16, 2022. Will you be watching both? See every upcoming movie in 2022: http://bit.ly/Dates2022.”

After the all-important question was posed to film fanatics everywhere, fans weighed in on their thoughts. There seems to be a clear divide between Avatar 2 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and as per the glory of the internet — some of the comments are quite entertaining.

December seems a long way away, but 2022 has plenty in store to keep moviegoers wanting more. When Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Avatar 2 come out on Dec. 16, 2022, which will you choose?