Billy Eichner’s Bros may’ve received positive reviews before its release, but that didn’t stop it from bombing at the box office after it only received $4.8 million during its domestic opening. Eichner theorized that the lackluster numbers might be due to straight people not showing up, but movie lovers are not convinced.

Twitter user @itszaeok shared a clip from Hulu’s Fire Island. According to them, this film better represents the LGBTQ+ community, with characters acting “really gay” compared to Bros. The tweet received over 40k likes and nearly 3k retweets, with the clip in question being viewed over 1.3 million times.

One thing to note is that this film was released just months before Bros came out in theaters and, with the recent release of Eichner’s new movie, fans began to revisit this streaming exclusive film.

movies where gay ppl act really gay>>> pic.twitter.com/aVIXFlFUoj — zae (@itszaeok) October 5, 2022

Fans agreed with the OP’s opinions as they began to mock Eichner’s new film. Some even compared the two and described Fire Island as “the film Eichner thought Bros was.” Fans also went all out in the replies praising Fire Island, wishing that was the film that was released in theaters instead of Bros.

Baby, we don't say the quiet part outloud! — Lady Danbury's Tea (@mrswardy88) October 5, 2022

Is that where that clip is from? That was just a minute long and it was more entertaining than all that other hot garbage coming out of Hollyweird. — I’ll think of something cool lol (@Bruh_Button18) October 5, 2022

This is PEAK comedy like I was dying actually — 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕝 (@AndrielxAndy) October 5, 2022

@hulu should release this in theaters for just a special week screening and see how many people actually show up for THAT! I know so many people that would — Cassidy Knight (@Kick_Assidy) October 5, 2022

This clip alone was better than the entirety of whatever the hot mess is that was Bros lmao — 🏳️‍🌈 (@MenofLetters123) October 5, 2022

However, some fans argue that the movie doesn’t represent them. But regardless, fans praised that the LGBTQ+ community is finally receiving positive representation in the media.

??? This isn’t even accurate???? — ryne (@krakryn) October 5, 2022

Not really my cup of tea but I still like seeing LGBTQ representation in atuff — Eevee (@EeveeBS_) October 5, 2022

Loving the “we’re not all like this” comments 😂 Nobody said you were?!

Some people are like this. I enjoy them, almost as much as I enjoy Marisa Tomei — SamLew2 (@samlew2) October 5, 2022

This is literally only West Hollywood gays or something. We aren’t all like this and can’t find this even slightly relatable. Throw in some big guys with anxiety, some old guys with hard stories and geeks that like busses and library’s. We can’t all be skinny crop top Mary’s — Jesse Ticklz🇿🇦 (@JesseTicklz) October 5, 2022

Interestingly, Fire Island received an average rating of 94 percent by critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 72 percent score by audiences. The film stars Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang in the lead roles, with Yang also appearing in Bros.

Fire Island came out with a bang as not only was it released during pride month, but according to Mashable, it was the sixth most streamed film during the week of its release, outperforming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Meanwhile, Bros was unable to outgross the Avatar re-release and is currently being vastly outperformed by the new horror film, Smile.

If you want to have another LGBTQ+ kick or still waiting for Bros to premiere in your country, Fire Island is available to be streamed on Hulu.