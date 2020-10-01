Netflix Lost A Lot Of Great Movies Today

With September now over, spooky season is nearly upon us. Halloween can bring out the best in media, with a spotlight on the horror genre in particular, and from classics to originals, Netflix has a ton of scary titles to choose from this month. However, they’re also losing a bunch of great selections starting today.

The company has been at the center of a great deal of controversy lately after canceling numerous shows that had already been renewed, as well as fan favorites that were just getting started. They also got into some trouble when marketing their new film Cuties, which was shamed for emphasizing the sexualization of young children. All this on top of the fact that they recently lost some of their staples like Friends and That ’70s Show to other services, and one would think that the streaming giant has a big problem on their hands. Lucky for Netflix, though, their subscriber base has remained strong and steady in the midst of it all.

This month, however, they’re taking some particularly heavy losses as far as content goes. Subscribers aren’t likely to take well to the departing titles, so we’ll see if this adds fuel to the already burning fire. For now, though, you can check out the list below for everything leaving Netflix today, October 1st:

Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Losing all 7 seasons of Parks And Recreation will certainly hurt. At this point, comedy classics are becoming rare on the service and with the loss of another one, the group grows smaller.

In terms of films, Netflix subscribers will also be losing access to the original Jurassic Park trilogy, as well as two Terminator movies. The critically acclaimed Schindler’s List is bowing off of the streamer, too, and for children, the animated favorite Despicable Me will also be making its exit.

With many favorites leaving the platform today, it’ll be interesting to see how the fans react and if the streaming giant comes under any further fire. But tell us, which titles are you going to miss from Netflix? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.