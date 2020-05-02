The Best New Movies To Watch On Netflix This Weekend

With a sizable portion of the Western world relegated to staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, many are struggling to find ways to keep themselves entertained as they shelter-in-place. Thankfully, if you have a solid internet connection at your disposal, there are endless ways to keep oneself busy, from playing video games, watching movies/shows/online content, or just surfing the web.

If you happen to have a Netflix account, you’ll be glad to hear that the streaming giant added over 30 films to its already sizable catalog yesterday, so there’ll be plenty to watch if your local area is still following stay-at-home orders this weekend. That being said, there’s a lot of content to sift through, but thankfully, What’s On Netflix has chosen the best of the best so you won’t have to waste any time deciding what to watch, and here’s what they suggest:

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – While it doesn’t boast the most impressive running time (with credits, it clocks in at 86 minutes), this Jim Carrey classic might just be the right amount of silly humor to lift your spirits. Back to the Future – Chances are, we won’t be getting a remake with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr., but frankly, the original is still every bit as good as it was when it released 35 years ago. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – It’s certainly one of David Fincher’s tamer films, but this tale of a man who ages in reverse is easily one of his best.

The Half of It – This Netflix original has quickly become one of the most popular movies on the platform, and it’s easy to see why. It’s an enjoyable coming-of-age dramedy which isn’t dragged down by schlocky, uninspired writing (here’s looking at you, Tall Girl) Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – This classic film is a perfect pick for those who are looking to watch something with their families and features what’s easily one of Gene Wilder’s best performances. And, of course, who doesn’t love a movie about chocolate?

Needless to say, there’s plenty of films to watch on Netflix, but if you happen to subscribe to one of the many other streaming services on the market, be sure to check out our exhaustive list of everything that’s coming to Disney Plus, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video this month as well.