‘My Hero Academia’ & other anime stage plays to be streamed for limited time

Unless you live in Japan, it’s almost impossible to see the many amazing stage play adaptations of popular anime that get produced. However, fans of My Hero Academia, Naruto, and Sailor Moon, are about to be in luck for a very limited time.

From December 10, 2021 through February 3, 2022, GLOBE CODING will be providing special streams of Live Spectacle Naruto, My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage, and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical Nogizaka46 ver. 2019. The company will also stream Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical -Kaguya Hime’s Beloved- musical and Live Spectacle “NARUTO”～The Tale Of Uzumaki Naruto～ for the very first time.

The stream will be available worldwide except for in he Middle East, Mainland China, North Korea, and Russia. There will be four separate streaming periods with tickets sold for each, with Live Spectacle “NARUTO”～The Tale Of Uzumaki Naruto～ only available during the final two.

December 10-23

December 24-January 6

January 7-20

January 21-February 3

