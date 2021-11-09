My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Reaches A Significant Anime Box Office Milestone

The latest film in the massively popular shonen franchise, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, has quickly surpassed $10 million in revenue at the North American box office. World Heroes’ Mission is the 11th anime film to surpass $10 million in the North American box office, and the second My Hero Academia film to do so.

The film is well on its way to going beyond the franchise previous feature film, My Academia: Heroes Rising, which earned $2,885,252 opening day in the U.S. World Heroes’ Mission earned $2,885,252 with its US release on Oct. 29. And in Japan, World Heroes’ Mission made almost double Heroes Rising’s box office rollout.

That puts World Heroes’ Mission in the running for both the U.S. and international charts. With a global rollout of $39,570,018, it’s quickly approaching the top 50 highest-grossing anime films worldwide — and roughly a quarter of that revenue comes from the US box office in only 11 days.

The highest-grossing anime films in North America ahead of World Heroes’ Mission include (in ascending order) Spirited Away, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Ponyo, Pokemon 3: The Movie, The Secret World of Arrietty, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Pokemon: The Movie 2000, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, and at nearly double the revenue of Demon Slayer, Pokémon: The First Movie.

World Heroes’ Mission is well on its way to inching into the top 10 anime films in the U.S. The film features an original story by the team at studio BONES and mangaka Kōhei Horikoshi introducing several new characters to the franchise. An inconsequential spin-off from the the studios’ ongoing anime adaptation, World Heroes’ Mission still manages to be a fun romp across the globe for class 1-A.