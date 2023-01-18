Netflix 2023 sizzle reel offers first looks at ‘Damsel,’ ‘A Family Affair,’ and a bunch of sequels

2022 was something of a banner year for Netflix original movies, as the streamer managed to deliver many of its most popular films ever over the past 12 months, from Rian Johnson’s world-conquering whodunit Glass Onion to Chris Evans/Ryan Gosling spy thriller The Gray Man. Netflix will only be looking to equal, or even top, that success in 2023, then, and this sizzle reel suggests they might just have the tools to do it.

Delighting loyal subscribers everywhere, Netflix has just offered up our first look at all of their most highly anticipated feature-length releases coming in 2023, in the form of a thrilling trailer you can check out above. As you’d expect, the name of the game appears to be both continuing on with the streamer’s proven hit franchises and generating new ones starring reliable tentpole names.

The sequels on the way include Adam Sandler/Jennifer Anniston comedy Murder Mystery 2 (March 31), Chris Hemsworth actioner Extraction 2 (June 16), and Luther: The Fallen Sun (March 10), featuring the return of Idris Elba as TV’s John Luther. Among the brand-new projects that Netflix will likely be hoping to milk for more, meanwhile, are Gal Gadot vehicle Heart of Stone (Aug. 11) and Millie Bobby Brown fantasy Damsel (Oct. 13).

Other films of note include David Fincher’s thriller The Killer (Nov. 10), starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, psychological drama Leave the World Behind with Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali (Dec. 8), and Nicole Kidman/Zac Efron rom-com A Family Affair (Nov. 17).

All in all, while Netflix might be cancelling beloved TV shows left, right, and center, at least it looks like those users who stick around to stream movies will continue to be well-served in 2023.