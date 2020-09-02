Netflix Added 3 New Movies Today, Including A Superhero Film

It’s a new month, which means there’s plenty of fresh stuff to stream across a variety of platforms, and Netflix got off to a fantastic start right out of the gate with yesterday’s substantial first of the month content drop. With over 30 new additions, the service brought back all three movies in the Back to the Future trilogy, the hilarious Seth Rogen and James Franco team-up Pineapple Express, classic musical Grease, and all six seasons of the beloved 90’s sitcom Sister, Sister, among many others.

There’s still tons of other exciting content in the pipeline for the rest of the month, too. September 4th will bring the eerie psychological horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which has already scored exceptionally well on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 88%, while September 18th will see the debut of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, a computer-animated show set in the Jurassic Park universe. And, of course, Millie Bobby Brown will star in the quirky action-comedy Enola Holmes on September 23rd, where she’ll play the titular sister of Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes.

However, today’s drop is quite small and includes just a single German superhero film and two documentaries. There’s nothing here that’s likely to be universally sought after, but there’ve certainly been worse days for the service. For the full list of what arrived, see below:

Bad Boy Billionaires: India – Indian docu-series.

Chef’s Table: BBQ – A new spinoff for Chef’s Table that looks at the world of BBQ.

Freaks: You’re One of Us – German superhero movie about a fry cook discovering she has power.

If you don’t see anything that you like up above, you can always check out what dropped yesterday or head through here to see some of the original content coming to Netflix throughout the remainder of September. Suffice it to say, there’s lots of interesting stuff on the way.