Netflix Added 4 New Movies And TV Shows Today

September has been a lot of fun for Netflix subscribers so far, offering tons of new and classic movies alongside a host of solid shows to binge. The Back to the Future trilogy is keeping nostalgia flowing, the brand new psychological horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things has made quite the splash, and long-forgotten films like Due Date are getting an unexpected second life on the service this month. There’s truly been something for everyone, and things don’t seem to be slowing down on that front.

Today marks another content drop for the platform, and it includes a few documentaries, a new Reese Witherspoon series and a very controversial new movie that’s been getting a lot of attention for its subject matter.

That controversial new film is none other than Cuties, for which Netflix received significant backlash back in August when a poster for the pic displayed a bunch of pre-teen girls in skimpy clothing and sexual poses. It makes sense, of course, considering that Cuties is about an 11-year-old defies her family and joins a twerking dance crew.

But director Maïmouna Doucouré makes it quite clear that the movie is meant to be a scathing critique of society’s hyper-sexualization of young girls, so Netflix’s choice to take the subject matter and make it weirder with overtly sexualized marketing was clearly a step too far for most subscribers.

For more, here’s everything that dropped on the platform today:

Cuties / Mignonnes (2020) – Movie following a young girl named Amy who defies her families tradition to become part of a twerking dance crew.

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 1) – Reese Witherspoon produced Netflix series giving homes much-needed makeovers.

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Season 1) – Docu-series looking into the Spanish beach town turned into Europes deadliest drug trafficking hub.

The Social Dilemma (2020) – Documentary premiered at Sundance about how social media controls us.

If you’re wondering what else you can catch on Netflix this month, head through here and check out some of the other titles that are lined up for September. As always, there’s lots to look forward to.